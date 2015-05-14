Calendar » SB Rose Society May Meeting

May 14, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm



"The Future of Roses" with Bob Martin



Bob Martin is well known as a humorous and effective speaker and rose evangelist, having spoken at 21 American Rose Society national conventions, district conventions and conferences in 17 of the 18 ARS districts and at rose societies and garden clubs throughout the U.S. Bob’s accomplishments in the rose world are too numerous to mention.

His presentations are always information filled and delivered with a fine sense of humor. His topic for our meeting is “The Future of Roses”. This is a meeting not to miss.

The meeting will be on Thursday, May 14th at 7:00pm at the Louise Lowry Davis Center

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Louise Lowry Davis Center

1232 De La Vina St. (at corner of Victoria)

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Guests are welcome, we have lots to share!

Everyone, please bring your cut roses to show off on our rose table!



For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090