Calendar » SB Rose Society May Meeting-Update

May 14, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Updated program for SB Rose Society May Meeting:

Our speaker for May 14th is Consulting Rosarian and Award winning Floral Designer, Hetty Shurtleff.

Hetty is becoming a prominent Arrangement personality in Southern California . Make sure you attend this meeting to see how Hetty performs her magic that wins many awards at shows throughout California .

Hetty has been a member of our rose society for more than 20 years and has always loved all flowers and especially roses.

She has been taking flower arranging classes in adult Education at the Schott center for many years as well and is a member of OFAD, Organization of Floral Art Designers in San Francisco and is a member of Las Floralias, a local flower arrangement club.