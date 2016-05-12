Calendar » SB Rose Society May Meeting

May 12, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm



Thursday, May 12th, 2016

Burling Leong of Burlington Nursery will be our May speaker. The topic will be restoring the Rose Gardens at Hearst Castle and propagating Roses in Today's World.

Burling has hybridized and propagated roses for many years. She has been an integral part of the Restoration of the rose gardens at Hearst Castle, and Will Rogers State Park as well as for Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York. Future projects include restoring tree rose standards at Rancho Los Alamitos Park in Long Beach, California.



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Please note our new location:

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!! There will also be roses for sale at this meeting from Burlington Nursery!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

