Calendar » SB Rose Society October Meeting

October 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:

Thursday, October 13th, 2016



Our guest speaker for this month is Danyel Dean who will enlighten us on 'How I became a backyard beekeeper'.

She has been a Beekeeper for several years. With two apiaries, she cares for 3 to 5 hives. Learning about the world of bees has expanded her awareness and appreciation for the importance of sustainable practices in gardens and agriculture.

Danyel’s passion for gardens spans many decades. For 10 years she was a professional garden designer. It is an honor for her to create gardens in Southern California, New England and British Columbia. Related to gardens is Danyel’s experience as a ceramic artist. She started working with clay in ’67 while an undergraduate at UCLA. Since she moved to Santa Barbara in 1975 it has been her joy to teach ceramics at SBCC’s Adult Education. Among her many passions was owning and operating a bakery for many years and starting the annual Empty Bowls charity event as a founder and longtime chairwoman.



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

