Calendar » SB Rose Society September Meeting

September 14, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Our September speaker is Steve Bening, regional director for Star Roses, who will fill us in on "What's new from Star Roses". He will give us a preview of the new introductions and existing favorites now available for local gardeners. Star Roses introduced the now-famous 'Knock Out' family of roses, today the most widely sold rose in North America.

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

​Little Rose Show at 7:15pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA. 93110

Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off and any roses you would like to share!

**For more information, please call Linda at (805) 451-7695 or Denise at (805)680-2038