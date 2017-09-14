SB Rose Society September Meeting
Our September speaker is Steve Bening, regional director for Star Roses, who will fill us in on "What's new from Star Roses". He will give us a preview of the new introductions and existing favorites now available for local gardeners. Star Roses introduced the now-famous 'Knock Out' family of roses, today the most widely sold rose in North America.
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Little Rose Show at 7:15pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)
909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, CA. 93110
Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off and any roses you would like to share!
**For more information, please call Linda at (805) 451-7695 or Denise at (805)680-2038
Event Details
- Starts: September 14, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. SB, CA. 93110
- Website: http://sbrose.org