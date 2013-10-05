Calendar » SB Sea Shell 2103 Wine Tasting Fundraiser

October 5, 2013 from 4:00pm - Dusk

Sea Shell Association 2013 Wine Tasting Event

The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association invites you to join us for our 31st Annual Wine Tasting and Yacht Tours fundraising event. The event will feature local wines, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a silent auction. Guests will enjoy a beautiful sunset in Santa Barbara Harbor among the finest racing and cruising yachts.



Wine Tasting Event Details:

• The event fee is $40 per person

• When: Saturday, October 5th, from 4 p.m. until dusk

• Where: Santa Barbara Harbor Marina 1 (Boat dock near the Yacht Club)

• To buy tickets, please contact: Marie O'Regan at (805)705-0472 or [email protected]

• Adults 21 and over.

• Deck shoes recommended.

• No admission after 7 PM.



What is the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association?

SBSSA is an all-volunteer organization, currently in our 65th year of teaching youngsters to sail and race here in the beautiful Santa Barbara harbor. We are proud to carry on a tradition of introducing, nurturing and graduating children, ages 8 to 15, into the exciting and challenging sport of sailing. We teach new skippers with little to no experience to become comfortable with their boats. As each skipper becomes more skilled, he or she graduates to a higher competition level. Many of our alumni skippers have continued their sailing as part of local high school, college, and even international sailing events.

Our sailing season runs from April through October with a long break in August. The first 3 Sundays of the season are dedicated to orientation and instruction. A typical day at the beach starts at noon and ends by 5 p.m. We rig boats on the launch ramp, sail around to West Beach and congregate at 1 p.m. for our “mast meeting.” We conduct four races each day – three for the children and one for the adults.

Our organization is centered on teaching children to sail through strong family participation. The club offers a low cost family-oriented sailing experience. The Annual Wine Tasting proceeds fund and subsidize our club activities. If you are curious about the club activities, we invite you to join us one Sunday afternoon at West Beach. For a schedule of our events, visit us online at www.sbssa.org.