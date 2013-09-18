Calendar » SB SKI &SPORTS; CLUB -KICK OFF EVENT

September 18, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club, serving this community for over 50 years, will hold their Kick-off event for the 2014 Season on Wednesday, September 18, 2013 from 7 pm-10 pm at Chase Palm Park Recreation Center. Individuals will have a chance to join the club and sign up for club trips and social events throughout the 2013-14 Season. Event highlights will include new member welcome “meet & greet”. Trip Captains will sign up new and returning members for trips to Mammoth, Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C. and Whitefish, MT There will be a Beach Party for members and guests, Santa Ynez Wine Tasting Tour & Bike Ride, Halloween Party and many more social activities. Refreshments will be served and the event is free to attend. Regular meetings are held the first and third Wednesday of the month, from September 18th to April 2014. You must be 21 to join the club.More information about the club can be found online at www.sbski.org, follow us on Facebook, or by contacting Tara Brown at (805)965-0959 [email protected]

WHERE: Chase Palm Park Recreation Center – 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA. 93101

COST: This event is free