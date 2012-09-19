Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

SB Ski & Sports Club Annual Kick-Off Meeting

September 19, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

The SB Ski & Sports Club welcomes all to join our year-round program of sports and social events. This winter, we'll ski Mammoth, Colorado and Utah. Throughout the year, the club offers an array of non-ski events, including biking, kayaking, tennis, golf, bowling; and social events including BBQs, dinner theater, camping, music festivals, outdoor concerts and parties to celebrate special moments throughout the year...in short, if it's fun, we do it! Ages 21+

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbskipublicity-nonprofit
  • Starts: September 19, 2012 7:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Chase Palm Park Recreation Center, 236 E Cabrillo Blvd
  • Website: http://www.sbski.org/
 
 
 