Calendar » SB Ski & Sports Halloween Party

October 28, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Join the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club for their Halloween Party at Jefferson Hall (1535 Santa Barbara St. Santa Barbara, CA). Tri-tip dinner w fixings, and One 2 One live dance band. Prizes for best jungle-themed costumes will be awarded. Price is $40 pp or $38 early bird pricing for multiple tickets. BYOB. Pre-registration is required with Lydonna Walker (925) 997-8267 or [email protected] Active club membership (or guest of active member in attendance) required at sbski.org.