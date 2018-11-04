Calendar » SB Swims For A Cure

November 4, 2018 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

This is an aquatic-themed fundraiser for cancer research! We invite everyone to register on the webpage and start collecting donations in honor/memory of a loved on who is fighting cancer and/or one who has passed.

We will have different lap swims and other pool activities, something for everyone! Volunteers needed too! We need your support - there will be prizes given out based on your fundraising level! All pre-registered volunteers will also get a complimentary SAA t-shirt!