SB Wellness Grand Opening

April 25, 2015 from 3pm - 7pm

Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals' Grand Opening Celebration, at 3015 State Street, from 3-7 pm, will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about 30 cutting edge alternative approaches to Wellness, enjoy yummy snacks, drinks, & music. There will also be day-of-the-event-only discounts for many of the alternative healing therapies.