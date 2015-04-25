Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SB Wellness Grand Opening

April 25, 2015 from 3pm - 7pm

Santa Barbara Wellness Professionals' Grand Opening Celebration, at 3015 State Street, from 3-7 pm, will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about 30 cutting edge alternative approaches to Wellness, enjoy yummy snacks, drinks, & music. There will also be day-of-the-event-only discounts for many of the alternative healing therapies.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Forever Beautiful Spa, The Wellness MD, Hands of Soleil, Live Vessel SB
  • Starts: April 25, 2015 3pm - 7pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 3015 State Street
  • Website: http://SantaBarbaraWellnessProfessionals.com
