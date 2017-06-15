SB Zoo Sunset Sips
June 15, 2017 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Guests can drink in the view – and local wine – at the Zoo’s scenic hilltop. Enjoy special animal encounters, train rides, and hors d’oeuvres.
Ticket price includes the “Wine Down,” local-focused mini-lectures that begin with a “last pour” at 7 p.m. Guests can wander into Palm Garden, take a seat on a cozy blanket, watch the sun set, and hear about a variety of topics from local folks.
For guests ages 21+ only.
Cost: $30/person, includes GO VINO glass.
Event Details
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo: 500 Ninos Drive
- Website: https://www.sbzoo.org/event/sunset-sips/