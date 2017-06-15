Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

SB Zoo Sunset Sips

June 15, 2017 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Guests can drink in the view – and local wine –  at the Zoo’s scenic hilltop. Enjoy special animal encounters, train rides, and hors d’oeuvres.
Ticket price includes the “Wine Down,” local-focused mini-lectures that begin with a “last pour” at 7 p.m. Guests can wander into Palm Garden, take a seat on a cozy blanket, watch the sun set, and hear about a variety of topics from local folks. 

For guests ages 21+ only.

Cost: $30/person, includes GO VINO glass.

 

