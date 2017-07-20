Calendar » SB Zoo Sunset Sips

July 20, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Guests can drink in the view – and local wine – at the Zoo’s scenic hilltop. Enjoy special animal encounters, train rides, and hors d’oeuvres.

Ticket price includes the “Wine Down,” local-focused mini-lectures that begin with a “last pour” at 7 p.m. Guests can wander into Palm Garden, take a seat on a cozy blanket, watch the sun set, and hear about a variety of topics from local folks.

For guests ages 21+ only.

Cost: $30/person, includes GO VINO glass.