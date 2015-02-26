Calendar » SBCA Wine and Cheese Seminar of Southern France

February 26, 2015 from 6:30PM - 8:30PM

Santa Barbara Culinary Arts presents a cheese and wine seminar of Southern France. Join Kathryn - owner of C'est Cheese and Steve - owner of Renegade Wines - for an evening of fun, frivolity and an informative seminar on the wines and cheese of Southern France. five (5) wines will be paired with five (5) cheeses. You must act soon - space is limited to 30 people.

C'est Cheese

825 Santa Barbara Street

RSVP to Karyn Yule at (805)895-6750 or [email protected]