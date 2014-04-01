SBCC 5th Edible Book Festival
April 1, 2014 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
5th Edible Book Festival. Exhibit will feature book-themed edible entries with prizes awarded in seven categories. Winners announced at 4 p.m. with eating commencing shortly afterwards. Free and open to the public. For more information: 965-0581 ext. 2633.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College
- Starts: April 1, 2014 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: SBCC Luria Library
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College