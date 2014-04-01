Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

SBCC 5th Edible Book Festival

April 1, 2014 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

5th Edible Book Festival. Exhibit will feature book-themed edible entries with prizes awarded in seven categories. Winners announced at 4 p.m. with eating commencing shortly afterwards. Free and open to the public.  For more information: 965-0581 ext. 2633.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College
  • Starts: April 1, 2014 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: SBCC Luria Library
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College
 
 
 