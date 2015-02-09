Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Mind and Supermind: “Loving What Is: A Works

February 9, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Bryon Katie, author of The Work, for a workshop on the experience of happiness of undoing stressful thoughts and allowing your mind to return to its true, awakened, peaceful, creative nature.

In 1986, at the bottom of a 10 year spiral into depression, Katie woke up one morning to a state of constant joy. She realized that when she believed her stressful thoughts, she suffered, but that when she questioned them, she didn't suffer.

Spencer Sherman will be the moderator for the event.

Admission: $10

Contact: [email protected]

Register online at http://bit.ly/1D5txOQ

Course number: 202197