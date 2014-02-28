Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Mind and Supermind: “The Melting Polar Ice:

February 28, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Mind and Supermind: “The Melting Polar Ice: Remembering our Broken Bonds with Nature”

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Special guest lecturer, Robert Romanyshyn, Ph.D., will expand on his historical studies of the origins of modern science, his journey to the Antarctic and the connection between the landscape of stillness and the spiritual depths of nature.

The melting polar ice is a symptom of the split between mind and nature that lies at the origins of our scientific-technological world-view. The images, music and words of the DVD Robert made of his journey to Antarctica show how the landscape of stillness and deep silence in the outer world is also a matter of the feeling heart that becomes responsive to the spiritual depths of nature.

Please register at:

http://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=12950&int_category_id=3&int_sub_category_id=193

Course number: 202197

Date: Friday, February 28, 2014

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Tuition: $5

Contact: [email protected]