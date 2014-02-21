Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Talk About Santa Barbara Treasures

February 21, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Talk About Santa Barbara Treasures

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Santa Barbarans work hard to preserve, protect and enhance many of Santa Barbara's unique features. Discover why locals work to insure Santa Barbara's quality of life - its beauty, ecology, economy, environment, history and traditions.

Learn behind the scenes information on important local issues and discover why locals work to conserve Santa Barbara. Panelists include Professional Historian, Mary Louise Days, President of the Pearl Chase Society, Barbara Lowenthal, Judy Orias from the Historical Landmarks Commission and Donald D. Sharpe, President of the Santa Barbara Conservancy. Cathie McCammon will moderate the panel discussion.

Please register at:

Course number: 001440

Date: Friday, February 21, 2014

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Tuition: $10

Contact: [email protected]