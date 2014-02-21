SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Talk About Santa Barbara Treasures
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: Talk About Santa Barbara Treasures
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Santa Barbarans work hard to preserve, protect and enhance many of Santa Barbara's unique features. Discover why locals work to insure Santa Barbara's quality of life - its beauty, ecology, economy, environment, history and traditions.
Learn behind the scenes information on important local issues and discover why locals work to conserve Santa Barbara. Panelists include Professional Historian, Mary Louise Days, President of the Pearl Chase Society, Barbara Lowenthal, Judy Orias from the Historical Landmarks Commission and Donald D. Sharpe, President of the Santa Barbara Conservancy. Cathie McCammon will moderate the panel discussion.
Please register at:
Course number: 001440
Date: Friday, February 21, 2014
Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Tuition: $10
Contact: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 21, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: $10
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.sbcc.cc.ca.us/cll/