SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning CLL Presents Lecture: The Middle East: What's Happened Since 'The

January 31, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A distinguished panel will examine Islamist movements, democracy, the role of the U.S. and its security interests, and the promise and the reality of the Arab Spring.

The Arab Spring uprisings that began with such hope in countries such as Egypt, Libya and Syria have produced results that have disillusioned those who saw these events as an opportunity to build stable democratic institutions in the Middle East.

Panel members include SBCC Professor and 2013 California Professor of the year Manoutchehr Eskandari-Qajar, and Richard Falk, Professor of International Law Emeritus at Princeton University and a current Fellow of the Orfalea Center of Global Studies at UCSB. Fred Hoffman will moderate the panel discussion.

Please register at:

http://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=13071&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0

Course number: 001439

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Tuition: $5

Contact: [email protected]