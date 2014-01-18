Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents “Health Care Reform, Understanding the Affordable Care Ac

January 18, 2014 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents “Health Care Reform, Understanding the Affordable Care Act (ACA)”

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning



Presenter: Bob Hopper, author of "The HSA Strategy: The Future of Health Insurance in America"

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) is in its first full season of CLL Presents, a new lecture and special event series, inviting the community to engage with dynamic experts around today’s vital issues.

Presenter, Bob Hopper, will discuss the Affordable Care Act, and help the community understand the major elements of the reform, determine if they qualify for premium subsidies, be comfortable navigating the insurance exchange and traditional markets, understand the new mental health plan choices, and confidently choose the best value.

Bob Hopper has over 30 years experience in the healthcare industry, and is author of the HSA Strategy: The Future of Health Insurance in America, which is the continuing education textbook on health savings accounts for insurance agents. A member NAHU, the National Association of Health Underwriters, he recently received his national certificate on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Please register at:

http://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=12838&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0

Course number: 608692



Date: Saturday, January 18th OR Saturday, February 1st

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $15

Contact: [email protected]