SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events “C

June 6, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events “Candlelight Yoga”

Instructor: Fredda Spirka

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning announces its Spring Term event series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, inviting the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

End your day with the serenity of a candlelight yoga class. This relaxing yet empowering yoga class promotes both inner- and physical strength, as students are led through restorative movements and breath work. Students will develop increased proficiency in yoga poses, and leave class feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. This course is appropriate for all levels including those new to yoga to experienced students.

Course number: 608701



Date: Friday, June 6th

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $20

Contact: [email protected]