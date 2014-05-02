Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events “Y

May 2, 2014 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events “Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit, and Healthy at Any Age”

Instructor: Mikki Reilly

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning announces its Spring Term event series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, inviting the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

Santa Barbara's own author, personal trainer, and professional consultant Mikki Reilly will guide students through the specifics of the growing trend of Paleo diet and exercise. Participants will learn how to transform their bodies with a Paleo lifestyle! Topics include: How to eat an anti-inflammatory primal diet, how to kick up your metabolism to burn fat, and how to restore pain-free movement and begin a complete transformation to fitness and health.

Please register here.

Course number: 608700



Date: Friday, May 2nd

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $10

Contact: [email protected]