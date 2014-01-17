Calendar » SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents “Self-Esteem: Seek It and Keep It ‘Living with Insanity’”

January 17, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning



Special guest lecturer: Ashleigh Brilliant, Author & Syndicated Cartoonist

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) is in its first full season of CLL Presents, a new lecture and special event series, inviting the community to engage with dynamic experts around today’s vital issues.

Special guest lecturer, author and syndicated cartoonist Ashleigh Brilliant, will inspire and motivate others to create positive change in their lives through sharing of life experiences, and encouraging the development of nurturing self-esteem. Past speakers in this popular series have included Jack Canfield, Paul Orfalea, Rona Barrett, Erin Graffy and many more.

After earning his Ph.D. in history at University of California at Berkeley, Ashleigh Brilliant taught at a community college in Bend, Oregon. He later found his way to San Francisco, where during the “Summer of Love” he gave lectures and recorded clever melodies about his and others personal experiences during that time. The Wall Street Journal described him as “History’s only full time professional published epigramist.” An example is “By the miracle of teaching, I can give some of my ability, without losing any of it myself.” Come hear about his life and experiences.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem.

Course number: 202200



Date: Friday, January 17th

Time: 12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $5

Contact: [email protected]