SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents "Water Harvesting Workshop"

January 30, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 om

Presenter Mark Broomfield will explore the potentials for water harvesting on your property or as an addition to your professional services or community programming. During this season of drought, learn about the fundamentals of water harvesting through this special 3-part program. Discover techniques to migrate storm water runoff issues and decrease the need for using drinking water for outdoor irrigations. Rain gardens, rain tanks and grey water are among the water harvesting techniques discussed.



Please register at:

http://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=13006&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0WHY

Course #: 601077

Date: 3-part series: Thursday, Jan. 30 (2 – 5 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $15

Details: The two Saturday sessions include actual projects at the Schott Campus

Contact: [email protected]