Calendar » SBCC Concert Band Concert

April 22, 2018 from 7:00pm

Join conductor Eric C. Heidner and the Santa Barbara City College Concert Band, along with guest conductor, Cody Anderson for an evening of music featuring "Tales of an Adventurer" at the Garvin Theatre. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Garvin Theatre Box Office: 805-965-5935.