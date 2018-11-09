Calendar » SBCC Dance Co. Collective Collaborative 2018

November 9, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

SBCC Dance Presents: Collective Collaborative 2018 at The New Vic Theater, November 9th & 10th 7pm. Now in it's third year and made possible in part by Santa Barbara County, office of Arts and Culture. This 2 day festival brings together professional and pre-professional companies from California and Santa Barbara. Performing companies include: SBCC Dance Company, UCSB Dance Company, Thacher Dance Ensemble, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, SpectorDance, AKOMI Dance, Weslie Ching Dance, GRAYSCALE, Jess Harper & Dancers, & FUSE Dance Company.