SBCC Dance Co. Collective Collaborative 2018
SBCC Dance Presents: Collective Collaborative 2018 at The New Vic Theater, November 9th & 10th 7pm. Now in it's third year and made possible in part by Santa Barbara County, office of Arts and Culture. This 2 day festival brings together professional and pre-professional companies from California and Santa Barbara. Performing companies include: SBCC Dance Company, UCSB Dance Company, Thacher Dance Ensemble, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, SpectorDance, AKOMI Dance, Weslie Ching Dance, GRAYSCALE, Jess Harper & Dancers, & FUSE Dance Company.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Dance Company, Tracy Kofford, Santa Barbara County, office of Arts and Culture
- Starts: November 10, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $25 advance/$30 at the door
- Location: The New Vic
- Website: https://ensembletheatre.com/rental-shows/collective_collaborative_2018
