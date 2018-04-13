Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Dance Collective Spring 2018

April 13, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
SBCC Dance Collective Spring 2018

Join SBCC Dance Company, FUSE Dance Company, and Thacher School Dance Ensemble for an exciting evening of dance. Choreography by: Tracy R. Kofford, Shelby Lynn Joyce, danah bella, Sarah Hardcastle-Levy, Jerry Pearson, Camara Byrd, Lauren Serrano and Chloe Roberts! Performance at the Garvin Theater!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Tracy Kofford, SBCC
  • Starts: April 13, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: 20.00
  • Location: SBCC Garvin Theater 900 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://www.sbccdance.com/upcoming-events/
  • Sponsors: Tracy Kofford, SBCC
 
 
 