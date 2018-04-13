SBCC Dance Collective Spring 2018
April 13, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Join SBCC Dance Company, FUSE Dance Company, and Thacher School Dance Ensemble for an exciting evening of dance. Choreography by: Tracy R. Kofford, Shelby Lynn Joyce, danah bella, Sarah Hardcastle-Levy, Jerry Pearson, Camara Byrd, Lauren Serrano and Chloe Roberts! Performance at the Garvin Theater!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Tracy Kofford, SBCC
- Starts: April 13, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 20.00
- Location: SBCC Garvin Theater 900 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.sbccdance.com/upcoming-events/
- Sponsors: Tracy Kofford, SBCC