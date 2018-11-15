Calendar » SBCC Dorantes Memorial Lecture featuring Patrisse Cullors

November 15, 2018 from 12:45pm - 2:05pm

The 28th Annual Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lecture will feature Patrisse Cullors. artist, organizer, educator, and popular public speaker.

Patrisse Cullors is a Los Angeles native and Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Founder of grassroots Los Angeles based organization Dignity and Power Now. She is also a senior fellow at MomsRising where she is working on ending Maternal Mortality and Morbidity.

In 2013, Patrisse co-founded the global movement with the viral twitter hashtag #BlackLivesMatter which has since grown to an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world fighting anti-Black racism.

In January 2016 Patrisse Cullors published her memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir. Her memoir became an instant New York Times Bestseller.