SBCC Dorantes Memorial Lecture featuring Patrisse Cullors
The 28th Annual Leonardo Dorantes Memorial Lecture will feature Patrisse Cullors. artist, organizer, educator, and popular public speaker.
Patrisse Cullors is a Los Angeles native and Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Founder of grassroots Los Angeles based organization Dignity and Power Now. She is also a senior fellow at MomsRising where she is working on ending Maternal Mortality and Morbidity.
In 2013, Patrisse co-founded the global movement with the viral twitter hashtag #BlackLivesMatter which has since grown to an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world fighting anti-Black racism.
In January 2016 Patrisse Cullors published her memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir. Her memoir became an instant New York Times Bestseller.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College
- Starts: November 15, 2018 12:45pm - 2:05pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus
- Website: http://www.sbcc.edu/studentlife/Dorantes_Lecture.php
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College