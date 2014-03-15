SBCC Science Discovery Day
March 15, 2014 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
The entire family is invited to this free event which will feature interactive displays showing the wonders of the world including live sea and land critters; video game and programming demonstrations; fun, interactive chemistry experiments; biotechnology and glowing bacteria, hands-on earthquake demonstrations; and solar telescopes.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College
- Starts: March 15, 2014 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: SBCC East Campus
- Website: http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/2014february18_science_discovery_day.php
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College