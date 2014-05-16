Calendar » SBCC’s CLL Presents: “Santa Barbara Treasures – Trees and Views”

May 16, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events “Santa Barbara Treasures – Trees and Views”

Instructor: Cathie McCammon

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning announces its Spring Term event series “CLL Presents Major Issues: Lectures, Discussions & Community Events” series, inviting the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

Locals are passionate about Santa Barbara's quality of life: the beauty, environment, ecology, economy, history and local traditions of this beautiful city. Santa Barbara has a variety of ordinances that protect both trees and views because they are so important to locals- but are these regulations effective? What happens when local tree and view protection policies conflict? Join this lively panel discussion to hear local experts weigh in on issues impacting Santa Barbara's trees and views.

Please register here.

Course number: 001440



Date: Friday, May 16th

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Tannahill Auditorium; 310 West Padre St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Admission: $10

Contact: [email protected]

(805) 964-6853