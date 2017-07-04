SBCC’s Family-Friendly 4th of July
July 4, 2017 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm
Join SBCC for a family-friendly 4th of July! Great views of the fireworks in a kid-friendly environment!
Where on campus:
Great Meadow and Winslow Maxwell Overlook
What:
Food Trucks 4 - 8 p.m.
Parking:
$10 Parking Fee supports SBCC Athletics
Event Details
