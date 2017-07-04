Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:11 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s Family-Friendly 4th of July

July 4, 2017 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm

Join SBCC for a family-friendly 4th of July! Great views of the fireworks in a kid-friendly environment!

Where on campus:
Great Meadow and Winslow Maxwell Overlook

What:
Food Trucks 4 - 8 p.m.

Parking:
$10 Parking Fee supports SBCC Athletics

 

