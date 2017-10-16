Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s School of Extended Learning Community Information Meeting

October 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Santa Barbara City College invites you to a community information meeting to learn more about SBCC's School of Extended Learning! Join us on Monday, October 16 at the Schott Campus Auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m.

 

