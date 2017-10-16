SBCC’s School of Extended Learning Community Information Meeting
October 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Santa Barbara City College invites you to a community information meeting to learn more about SBCC's School of Extended Learning! Join us on Monday, October 16 at the Schott Campus Auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara City College
- Starts: October 16, 2017 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Schott Campus Auditorium
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara City College