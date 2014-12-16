Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:28 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SBCO presents Brandenburg Marathon Holiday Season Celebration

December 16, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Brandenburg Marathon Holiday Season Celebration

J. S. Bach Brandenburg Concertos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 16, 2014 7:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: Subscription tickets available now by calling the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at (805)966-2441.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-dec-16/
 
 
 