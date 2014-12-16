SBCO presents Brandenburg Marathon Holiday Season Celebration
December 16, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm
J. S. Bach Brandenburg Concertos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Subscription tickets available now by calling the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at (805)966-2441.
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-dec-16/