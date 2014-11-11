Calendar » SBCO presents“Virtuoso Tango” Season Kick-off Celebration

November 11, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Virtuoso Tango” Season Kick-off Celebration

Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons

Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor | Martin Beaver, violin

Canadian violinist Martin Beaver was First Violin of the world-renowned Tokyo String Quartet. As such, he appeared to critical and public acclaim on the major stages of the world including New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Berliner Philharmonie, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Mr. Beaver plays a 1789 Nicolo Bergonzi violin.