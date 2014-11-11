Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

SBCO presents“Virtuoso Tango” Season Kick-off Celebration

November 11, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons 

Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor | Martin Beaver, violin

Canadian violinist Martin Beaver was First Violin of the world-renowned Tokyo String Quartet.  As such, he appeared to critical and public acclaim on the major stages of the world including New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Berliner Philharmonie, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Mr. Beaver plays a 1789 Nicolo Bergonzi violin.

 

  • Starts: November 11, 2014 7:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: Subscriptions are available now by calling the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at (805) 966-2441.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-martin-beaver/
 
 
 