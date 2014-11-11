SBCO presents“Virtuoso Tango” Season Kick-off Celebration
Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons
Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Heiichiro Ohyama, conductor | Martin Beaver, violin
Canadian violinist Martin Beaver was First Violin of the world-renowned Tokyo String Quartet. As such, he appeared to critical and public acclaim on the major stages of the world including New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Berliner Philharmonie, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Mr. Beaver plays a 1789 Nicolo Bergonzi violin.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 11, 2014 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: Subscriptions are available now by calling the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at (805) 966-2441.
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-martin-beaver/