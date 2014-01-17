Calendar » SBCSE/CLL Speaker Presentation

January 17, 2014 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Ashleigh Brilliant is an author and syndicated cartoonist. After earning his PhD in history at University of California at Berkeley he taught at a community college in Bend Oregon. He later found his way to San Francisco, where during the "Summer of Love" he gave lectures and recorded clever melodies about his and others personal experiences during that time. The WSJ described him as "History's only full time professional published epigrammatist." An example is "By the miracle of teaching, I can give some of my ability, without losing any of it myself." Come hear about his life and experiences. Please join us for his lecture 'Living with Insanity'.