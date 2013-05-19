Calendar » SBDI presents The Voice Inside

May 19, 2013 from 3:00PM - 4:15PM

THE VOICE INSIDE will feature over 300 energetic young performers from elementary, middle and high schools all across Santa Barbara County as well as special performing guests that will include schoolteachers, parents, and community members. THE VOICE INSIDE is a unique, funny and inspiring hour of dance that is perfect for the whole family. Purchase tickets in advance at The Lobero Box Office 805-963-0761 http://www.lobero.com Day of show at the Marjorie Luke Theatre beginning at 2PM