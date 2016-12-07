Calendar » SBHRA: 2016 Winter Wonderland Celebration & Vendor Fair

December 7, 2016 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

It's a Winter Wonderland! Celebrate with friends and colleagues at our annual holiday luncheon! Join us on December 7th from 11am to 1:30pm at the fabulous Fess Parker Doubletree Resort for some holiday cheer and to support local charity The Unity Shoppe.

You'll also attend the Vendor Fair that showcases local service providers geared toward the needs of HR professionals. Meet knowledgeable and helpful exhibitors, and gather new ideas and solutions that allow you to return to your office armed with the information you need to take your organization to the next level.

Lastly, don't forget about our Opportunity Drawing, a fundraiser for The Unity Shoppe! Each vendor represented in the Vendor Fair will generously provide an item or service to be offered in the drawing. You'll have lots of chances to win - the more tickets you buy, the more opportunity to win.

Registration: www.sbhra.org

Member: $40

Non-Member: $55

Registration closes FRIDAY December 2nd.



Make A Table Reservation!

Add a personal touch for your organization by reserving a table for your staff, clients, or guests. This service includes the details to make your company gathering perfect, a nice way to celebrate the camaraderie of the holiday season.