SBHRA Luncheon: Economic Forecast with Mark Schniepp

April 20, 2016 from 11:30am - 1pm

Please join us in welcoming Mark Schniepp, Director of the California Economic Forecast, at the SBHRA annual Economic Forecast program. Topics will include:

  • Local employment wage and salary information, recruiting and rental market statistics
  • Housing and traffic conditions and their effect on recruiting
  • Future of the tech industry in south county
  • Future of the healthcare industry
  • Labor and housing shortages causing existing employers to seek other options, such as expansion outside the county or defection
  • Labor market looking ahead will remain full with few entrants into the workforce due to housing costs and the necessity of commuting

Space is limited, so register now!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CTadlock
  • Starts: April 20, 2016 11:30am - 1pm
  • Price: SBHRA Member: $50 / Non-Member: $65
  • Location: Fess Parker Doubletree - Sierra Madre North Meeting Room
 
 
 