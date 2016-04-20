Calendar » SBHRA Luncheon: Economic Forecast with Mark Schniepp

April 20, 2016 from 11:30am - 1pm

Please join us in welcoming Mark Schniepp, Director of the California Economic Forecast, at the SBHRA annual Economic Forecast program. Topics will include:

Local employment wage and salary information, recruiting and rental market statistics

Housing and traffic conditions and their effect on recruiting

Future of the tech industry in south county

Future of the healthcare industry

Labor and housing shortages causing existing employers to seek other options, such as expansion outside the county or defection

Labor market looking ahead will remain full with few entrants into the workforce due to housing costs and the necessity of commuting

Space is limited, so register now!