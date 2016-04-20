SBHRA Luncheon: Economic Forecast with Mark Schniepp
April 20, 2016 from 11:30am - 1pm
Please join us in welcoming Mark Schniepp, Director of the California Economic Forecast, at the SBHRA annual Economic Forecast program. Topics will include:
- Local employment wage and salary information, recruiting and rental market statistics
- Housing and traffic conditions and their effect on recruiting
- Future of the tech industry in south county
- Future of the healthcare industry
- Labor and housing shortages causing existing employers to seek other options, such as expansion outside the county or defection
- Labor market looking ahead will remain full with few entrants into the workforce due to housing costs and the necessity of commuting
Space is limited, so register now!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CTadlock
- Starts: April 20, 2016 11:30am - 1pm
- Price: SBHRA Member: $50 / Non-Member: $65
- Location: Fess Parker Doubletree - Sierra Madre North Meeting Room