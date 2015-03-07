Calendar » SBHS Choir Fundraiser

March 7, 2015 from 5pm - 8pm

Come enjoy an evening of music and song showcasing and benefiting the SBHS Choirs at the historical Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Nana's tacos will be serving delicious homemade tacos continuously from 5:30pm to 7pm while you peruse items at our silent auction full of goods, services and gift certificates donated by many local artisans and businesses. The evening will conclude with a live auction and dessert.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door, but space is limited so reserve your tickets early.

For more information contact Laurie McGill (805) 896-2294 [email protected]