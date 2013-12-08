Calendar » SBHS Jazz Band & Combos Present Annual Show and Fundraiser

December 8, 2013 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band & Combos present our Annual Show and Fundraiser on Dec. 8, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Doors open at noon. This a great way to start the holiday season and support the Dons Instrumental Music Program. Adults: $10, Students: $5 with current ID. Tickets sold at the door. For lunch and priority table reservations call: 805-962-7776 ext. 6 (Leave a message with your name and number in party if they don't answer). SOhO is at 1221 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.