Calendar » SBHS Theatre Presents: CABARET - Final Show!!

August 10, 2013 from 7

Cabaret is the first-ever summer production of the nationally-award winning theatre program at Santa Barbara High School, and part of a summer stock season in collaboration with Cheri Steinkellner and Upstage Left. Directed by long-time SBHS Artistic Director Otto Layman, Cabaret is also a collaboration among the area’s most-talented high school performers (including SBHS, Dos Pueblos High, San Marcos High, and Laguna Blanca) and recent graduates headed to prestigious college arts programs around the country. The cast includes Clayton Barry (SBHS 2013, Carnegie Mellon) as the Master of Ceremonies; Xeni Tziouvaras (DPHS 2013, Manhattan School of Music) as Sally Bowles; Jordan Lemmond (SBHS 2013, Pace University, NYC) as the American writer Cliff Bradshaw; David Childs (San Marcos High School 2012, UCLA School of Music) as Herr Schultz; Mary Cusimano (SBHS '14) as Fraulein Schneider; Aaron Linker (SBHS '15) as Ernst Ludwig; Sable Layman (SBHS '16) as Fraulein Kost; and a remarkable ensemble: McKenna Mender (SBHS 2012, Westmont); Carly Cummings (SBHS 2013, Cal Arts); Cameron Welles (DPHS 2012); Sofia Ross, Luana Psaros, Will Geare, Jason Courtney Morse, Alli Towbes (Laguna Blanca); Grant Bower, Libby Sestak, Rio Salazar and Hailey Turner (SBHS). Cabaret is based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. Music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, it is set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. Cabaret is based in nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around the 19-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles and her relationship with the young American writer Cliff Bradshaw. Cabaret plays August 8, 9, and 10 at 7pm in the SBHS Theatre, 700 E. Anapamu Street. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and seniors. For ticket information call 1 866 979-DONS (3667). For more information, visit the website at sbhstheatre.com.