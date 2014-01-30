Calendar » SBHS Theatre’s Music of the Night

January 30, 2014 from 7:00Pm

Santa Barbara High School Theatre’s annual Broadway Revue, Music of the Night, has been a part of student culture at Santa Barbara High School for the past thirteen years and is now returning for its fourteenth season. Music of the Night was created to celebrate student ownership of their theatre education. It is cast, directed, choreographed, designed and produced entirely by student directors, under the supervision of Artistic Director, Otto Layman.

This year the cast of 27 students, directed by Grace Apostolopoulos, Claudia Fanaro, and Malcolm McCarthy, will perform production numbers from Broadway musicals — among them Jekyll and Hyde, Book of Mormon, Rent, Grease, Matilda, and many more.

Music of the Night 2014 plays January 24th, 25th, 30th, and 31st, and the1st of February at 7pm in the Santa Barbara High School Theatre at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to mark your calendars, because this is one show you won’t want miss! For more information and to reserve tickets please call (805)966-9101 x220 or send an email to [email protected]