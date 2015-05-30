Calendar » SBMC Scholarship Winners Concerts

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2015: 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2015: 2 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

305 E. Anapamu Street at Garden

2015 SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS CONCERTS

Admission Free

The Santa Barbara Music Club announces two special gala Scholarship Winners Concerts: Saturday, May 30 and Saturday, June 6, both at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

These gala concerts, free to the public, will showcase superbly talented local students who have been awarded prizes made possible by the Santa Barbara Music Club's generous donors. The wonderfully inspiring programs will feature masterworks by beloved composers of the past, together with fresh new masterworks of current composers.

These Scholarship Concerts are always a resounding success, and audiences come away with respect and immense enthusiasm for the astonishing talents and accomplishments of our young awardees.