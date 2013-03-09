Calendar » SBMM Annual Fundraising Gala

March 9, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

5:00 to 9:00 PM Tickets: $200 - VIP Guest (5:00 - 9:00 pm) $100 - General Admission (6:00 - 9:00 pm) Patron Tables are $1,800 to $5,000 Ticket Purchase: (805) 962-8404 x102 or [email protected] This year’s event features sample tastings from more than thirty of the finest purveyors of wine, spirits, beer, and gourmet cuisine.