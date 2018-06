Calendar » SBMM Art Classes for Children 6-13

June 23, 2012 from 10:00am - 12:00 noon

Emily Falke, SB Maritime Museum Curator and Director of Education and Arts Educator at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California will be instructing painting classes for children age 6-13 June 23, July 14, July 28, 10am-Noon to learn how to paint, inspired by the sea and maritime culture. Cost: $20 (members), $25 (non-members) Price includes supplies. To register, call (805) 962-8404, x115 and call (805) 962-8404, x111 for questions about the class.