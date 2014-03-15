Calendar » SBMM Harbor Tastings & Treasures Annual Fundraiser

March 15, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

On Saturday, March 15, 2014, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will celebrate its 11th annual benefit to be held at the SB Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara. The theme, Harbor Treasures and Tastings, focuses on the culinary delights of Santa Barbara and features sample tastings from more than thirty of the finest purveyors of wine, spirits, beer, and gourmet cuisine. Competing participants will be awarded prizes by our Honorary Celebrity Judges Christine Dahl, Chef Michael Hutchings and Arthur von Wiesenberger. Local purveyors include Chuck's Waterfront Grill, Marmalade Cafe', Spices N Rice, Commercial Fishermen, and Olivos Del Mar.

This year the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is honoring long-time museum volunteers Andrew Cooper, David Denniston, Ron Godar, Brooke Sawyer and Lorelei Snyder.

Silent and live auction items include a private tour for four of the Reagan Ranch, use of the Maritime Museum’s Fourth Floor for the Fourth of July Fireworks, and private cruises aboard the Condor Express and the Maritime Museum’s 95-year old flagship, Ranger. Music will be provided by Rock Shop Academy. Proceeds will help support the Maritime Museum’s educational and curatorial programs. Each year up to 8,000 tri-county students visit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to learn more about our local maritime history and culture.

Tickets are $100 per person for general admission, and include sample tastings from over thirty restaurants and caterers, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. Patron tickets are $200 per person with special admission beginning at 5:00 p.m. (featuring special champagne tastings and appetizers) and general admission is 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at (805) 962-8404, ext. 115, or through our website at www.sbmm.org.