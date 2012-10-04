Calendar » SBMM Maritime Tastings

October 4, 2012 from 7:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California What: Enjoy presentations by Fishermen and Scientists, as well as, tastings by local Chefs. When: Thursdays, October 4, 11 and 25, 2012 Begins 7 pm Why: Celebrate local seafood and fishermen Cost: $20 (members), $30 (non-members) RSVP: (805) 962-8404 x115 For More Information Visit: www.sbmm.org The October 4th presentation will cover Black Cod, October 11th is Abalone, and October 25th is local Lobster.