Calendar » SBMM Maritime Tastings

October 2, 2013 from 7:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

What: Enjoy presentations by Fishermen and Scientists, as well as tastings by local Chefs.

Why: To celebrate local seafood and fishermen

RSVP: (805) 962-8404 x115

Visit: www.sbmm.org

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is in its early planning stages for its second annual Maritime Tastings series. The museum will be hosting three nights of fresh seafood presentations and cooking demonstrations during the month of October. Local fishermen and seafood producers will give a short presentation on how they harvest fresh seafood, followed by a presentation by scientists/experts on the catch, and a demonstration by local chefs on how to prepare each item.

Rock Crab will be featured on October 2nd, with presentations by local crabber Rick Guiterrez; author and local fisheries historian Mick Kronman; and Chef James Sly of Sly’s Restaurant in Carpinteria.

Uni will be featured on October 16th, with presentations by local uni diver Bill Hooten; marine biologist Dr. Pauline Yu of UCSB’s Hofmann Laboratory; and Chef Justin West of Julienne in Santa Barbara.

Mussels will be featured on October 23rd, with presentations by local mariculturalists Bernard Friedman of Santa Barbara Mariculture and Doug Bush of Cultured Abalone; marine biologists Dr. Gretchen Hofmann and Dr. Morgan Kelly of UCSB’s Hofmann Laboratory; and Chef Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering.

Each presentation will also feature tastings from local wineries and businesses. Guest appearances will be made by SBMM’s partner organizations, the Ty Warner Sea Center and Community Seafood, to discuss sustainable seafood events and efforts. Tickets are $20 for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and American Institute of Wine and Food members, and $30 for non-members. The series of three events can be purchased for $50 for members and $75 for non-members. For ticket information please contact the Museum Store at (805) 962-8404 x115.



This series is being held in collaboration with the American Institute of Wine and Seafood and the Ty Warner Sea Center, and these events are part of Visit Santa Barbara’s Epicure promotion. On October 10th the Ty Warner Sea Center will hold their annual Sensational Seafood Event on Sterns Wharf (not included in the Maritime Museum series).