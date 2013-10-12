Calendar » SBMM Tall Ship Public Sail and Dockside Tours

October 12, 2013 from 11:00am

and more

during Harbor & Seafood Festival

Tall ship Public Sail on the Spirit of Dana Point

October 12, 2013 from 4:00 – 6:30 pm (Boarding 3:30 pm on the City Pier)

$22 for children under 12 and $40 for adults

Tickets available at the Maritime Museum Store or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Museum admission and Tall Ship Dockside Tours ¬• $2 will gain you access to both

(Free for Members and children 6 and under)

Tall Ship Dockside Tours 11 am – 3 pm ¬• Museum festival activities 11 am ¬– 4 pm

Tickets available at the Dock Side Tour or in the Museum Store

Other SBMM Activities include:

Flagship Ranger & David T. Nidever Tours 11am – 4 pm (in front of SBMM)

Marine Reef Touch Tank 11am – 4 pm (SBMM upper patio)

Chumash Booth and Tomol Paddle 12 pm (in front of SBMM)

Children’s Art Projects 1 – 4 pm (SBMM children’s area)

The Other Woman band 1:00 – 4:00 pm (SBMM lower patio)

Special Films by Mike deGruy in the Munger Theater

11:00 am – Tempest from the Deep

12:15 pm – Incredible Suckers

1:30 pm – The Octopus Show

2:45 pm – Sharks on their Best Behavior

Raffle tickets on sale at Membership table (SBMM Lower Steps and the City Pier Booth)

$5/ticket or $20/5 ticket available until 5 pm

Prizes include:

Use of the 4th floor balcony for a reception of up to 30 people

A two-hour cruise on the historic Ranger for 6 people

An annual membership to the Maritime Museum

Along with other prizes

The Harbor and Seafood Festival is open from 11 am to 5 pm. For more information on all the activities, go to www.sbmm.org and www.HarborFestival.org