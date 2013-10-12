SBMM Tall Ship Public Sail and Dockside Tours
and more
during Harbor & Seafood Festival
Tall ship Public Sail on the Spirit of Dana Point
October 12, 2013 from 4:00 – 6:30 pm (Boarding 3:30 pm on the City Pier)
$22 for children under 12 and $40 for adults
Tickets available at the Maritime Museum Store or call (805) 962-8404 x115
Museum admission and Tall Ship Dockside Tours ¬• $2 will gain you access to both
(Free for Members and children 6 and under)
Tall Ship Dockside Tours 11 am – 3 pm ¬• Museum festival activities 11 am ¬– 4 pm
Tickets available at the Dock Side Tour or in the Museum Store
Other SBMM Activities include:
Flagship Ranger & David T. Nidever Tours 11am – 4 pm (in front of SBMM)
Marine Reef Touch Tank 11am – 4 pm (SBMM upper patio)
Chumash Booth and Tomol Paddle 12 pm (in front of SBMM)
Children’s Art Projects 1 – 4 pm (SBMM children’s area)
The Other Woman band 1:00 – 4:00 pm (SBMM lower patio)
Special Films by Mike deGruy in the Munger Theater
11:00 am – Tempest from the Deep
12:15 pm – Incredible Suckers
1:30 pm – The Octopus Show
2:45 pm – Sharks on their Best Behavior
Raffle tickets on sale at Membership table (SBMM Lower Steps and the City Pier Booth)
$5/ticket or $20/5 ticket available until 5 pm
Prizes include:
Use of the 4th floor balcony for a reception of up to 30 people
A two-hour cruise on the historic Ranger for 6 people
An annual membership to the Maritime Museum
Along with other prizes
The Harbor and Seafood Festival is open from 11 am to 5 pm. For more information on all the activities, go to www.sbmm.org and www.HarborFestival.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: October 12, 2013 11:00am
- Location: Santa Barbara Harbor